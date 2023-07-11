solo queria sentir el sol en mi piel
Julie Byrne publica 'The Greater Wings', su primer disco en seis años, un álbum que funciona perfecto como banda sonora de una vida lenta y contemplativa. Digna de unas vacaciones. Además, 'Folkocracy', la antología de versiones con la que Rufus Wainwright se abre al folk.
Playlist:
Teenage Fanclub - Tired of Being Alone
Local Natives - NYE
Melenas - Dos pasajeros
Rufus Wainwright - Going to a Town (feat. Anohni)
ANOHNI and the Johnsons - It Must Change
Faye Webster - But Not Kiss
Julie Byrne - Summer Glass
Courtesy - You're Not Alone
SebastiAn, London Grammar - Dancing By Night
Art School Girlfriend - Real Life
AURORA - Pink Moon
Tkay Maidza, Flume - Silent Assassin
Paris Texas - Everybody's Safe Until...
Nourished by Time - The Fields
Gabriels - One and Only