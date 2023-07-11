59:07

solo queria sentir el sol en mi piel

Julie Byrne publica 'The Greater Wings', su primer disco en seis años, un álbum que funciona perfecto como banda sonora de una vida lenta y contemplativa. Digna de unas vacaciones. Además, 'Folkocracy', la antología de versiones con la que Rufus Wainwright se abre al folk.

Playlist:

Teenage Fanclub - Tired of Being Alone

Local Natives - NYE

Melenas - Dos pasajeros

Rufus Wainwright - Going to a Town (feat. Anohni)

ANOHNI and the Johnsons - It Must Change

Faye Webster - But Not Kiss

Julie Byrne - Summer Glass

Courtesy - You're Not Alone

SebastiAn, London Grammar - Dancing By Night

Art School Girlfriend - Real Life

AURORA - Pink Moon

Tkay Maidza, Flume - Silent Assassin

Paris Texas - Everybody's Safe Until...

Nourished by Time - The Fields

Gabriels - One and Only



