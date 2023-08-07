¿Dónde se han ido todos?
Juan Wauters comprendía la vida como mera transitoriedad, hasta que llegó el COVID. Convencido de los beneficios de permanecer y persistir ha publicado su nuevo disco, 'Wandering Rebel'. Además, el álbum con el que Ghouljaboy se abre al mercado internacional.
Playlist:
DELLAFUENTE - El camino (feat. Ralphie Choo, rusowsky)
CARLANGAS - Los Dineros
Thundercat, Tame Impala - No More Lies
Crumb - Crushxd
Nabihah Iqbal - Dreamer
Ghouljaboy - CONVICT LOVE HYDROCELL (feat. Dent May)
Juan Wauters - Modus Operandi (feat. Frankie Cosmos)
Tennis - Let's Make a Mistake Tonight
Cabiria - Gelato Dell'Inferno
Magdalena Bay - 2 Wheel Drive
DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ – Doubts
Jessie Ware - Begin Again
Alison Goldfrapp - Fever (feat. Paul Woolford)
Depeche Mode - My Favourite Stranger
Nation of Language - Weak In Your Light