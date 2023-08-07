58:55

¿Dónde se han ido todos?

Juan Wauters comprendía la vida como mera transitoriedad, hasta que llegó el COVID. Convencido de los beneficios de permanecer y persistir ha publicado su nuevo disco, 'Wandering Rebel'. Además, el álbum con el que Ghouljaboy se abre al mercado internacional.

Playlist:

DELLAFUENTE - El camino (feat. Ralphie Choo, rusowsky)

CARLANGAS - Los Dineros

Thundercat, Tame Impala - No More Lies

Crumb - Crushxd

Nabihah Iqbal - Dreamer

Ghouljaboy - CONVICT LOVE HYDROCELL (feat. Dent May)

Juan Wauters - Modus Operandi (feat. Frankie Cosmos)

Tennis - Let's Make a Mistake Tonight

Cabiria - Gelato Dell'Inferno

Magdalena Bay - 2 Wheel Drive

DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ – Doubts

Jessie Ware - Begin Again

Alison Goldfrapp - Fever (feat. Paul Woolford)

Depeche Mode - My Favourite Stranger

Nation of Language - Weak In Your Light



