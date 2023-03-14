Polly Mackey nos eleva hasta las nubes con la canción que anuncia su nuevo disco
Inspirada por la energía de sus sets de DJ y el poder liberador del baile, Polly Mackey se acerca a la electrónica para anunciar un nuevo disco como Art School Girlfriend. Además, la asociación de Cuco y The Marías en 'Si Me Voy'.
Playlist:
Cuco - Si Me Voy (with The Marías)
Juan Wauters - Milanesa al Pan (feat. Zoe Gotusso)
Drugdealer - Lip Service
Vera Fauna - Martes (feat. Kiko Veneno)
Hnos Munoz - EEMMT
Ciutat - Techo (feat. Chico Blanco)
Alan Braxe - Never Coming Back (feat. Annie)
Nation of Language - Sole Obsession
The Blaze - LULLABY
Art School Girlfriend - Close To The Clouds
Daugther - Swim Back
M83 - Amnesia
Water From Your Eyes - Barley
Fever Ray - Even It Out
Model/Actriz - Slate
Special Interest - Cherry Blue Intention