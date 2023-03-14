58:32

Polly Mackey nos eleva hasta las nubes con la canción que anuncia su nuevo disco

Inspirada por la energía de sus sets de DJ y el poder liberador del baile, Polly Mackey se acerca a la electrónica para anunciar un nuevo disco como Art School Girlfriend. Además, la asociación de Cuco y The Marías en 'Si Me Voy'.

Playlist:

Cuco - Si Me Voy (with The Marías)

Juan Wauters - Milanesa al Pan (feat. Zoe Gotusso)

Drugdealer - Lip Service

Vera Fauna - Martes (feat. Kiko Veneno)

Hnos Munoz - EEMMT

Ciutat - Techo (feat. Chico Blanco)

Alan Braxe - Never Coming Back (feat. Annie)

Nation of Language - Sole Obsession

The Blaze - LULLABY

Art School Girlfriend - Close To The Clouds

Daugther - Swim Back

M83 - Amnesia

Water From Your Eyes - Barley

Fever Ray - Even It Out

Model/Actriz - Slate

Special Interest - Cherry Blue Intention