52:50

La nostalgia del soul y el jazz en voces únicas no solo de la tradición: Curtis Mayfield, Curtis Harding, Bill Withers, Bongeziwe Mabandla, Michael Kiwanuka, Monophonics y Kelly Finnigan o Gecko Turner.

Here but I'm Gone Curtis Mayfield

Where We Are + With You Curtis Harding

Can We Pretend Bill Withers

sisahleleleni (i) y (ii) + ukuthanda wena + Xesha (i) Bongeziwe Mabandla

All My Life + Place I Belong Michael Kiwanuka

It's Only Us

Love You Better Monophonics, Kelly Finnigan

De balde Gecko Turner