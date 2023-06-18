Músicas posibles Send that love 18/06/2023 52:50
La nostalgia del soul y el jazz en voces únicas no solo de la tradición: Curtis Mayfield, Curtis Harding, Bill Withers, Bongeziwe Mabandla, Michael Kiwanuka, Monophonics y Kelly Finnigan o Gecko Turner.
Here but I'm Gone Curtis Mayfield
Where We Are + With You Curtis Harding
Can We Pretend Bill Withers
sisahleleleni (i) y (ii) + ukuthanda wena + Xesha (i) Bongeziwe Mabandla
All My Life + Place I Belong Michael Kiwanuka
It's Only Us
Love You Better Monophonics, Kelly Finnigan
De balde Gecko Turner