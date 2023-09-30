Músicas posibles Morning 30/09/2023 53:40
Los nuevos discos de Hania Rani o Joshua Redman y discos o grupos que merece la pena redescubrir, como Chaos de René Aubry o Wingbeats de Hidden Orchestra. A Winged Victory for the Sullen de Adam Bryanbaum Wiltzie y Dustin O'Halloran, completan hoy el programa.
Morning Hania Rani On Giacometti
Time Hania Rani On Giacometti
Wingbeats Hidden Orchestra Wingbeats
Wingbeats Source VI: Dawn Chorus Hidden Orchestra Wingbeats
The River René Aubry Chaos
The Lake René Aubry Chaos
The Haunted Victorian Pencil A Winged Victory for the Sullen The Undivided Five
Our Lord Debussy A Winged Victory for the Sullen The Undivided Five
Where are you? Joshua Redman Where are we?
Chicago blues Joshua Redman Where are we?