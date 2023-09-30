53:40

Los nuevos discos de Hania Rani o Joshua Redman y discos o grupos que merece la pena redescubrir, como Chaos de René Aubry o Wingbeats de Hidden Orchestra. A Winged Victory for the Sullen de Adam Bryanbaum Wiltzie y Dustin O'Halloran, completan hoy el programa.

Morning Hania Rani On Giacometti

Time Hania Rani On Giacometti

Wingbeats Hidden Orchestra Wingbeats

Wingbeats Source VI: Dawn Chorus Hidden Orchestra Wingbeats

The River René Aubry Chaos

The Lake René Aubry Chaos

The Haunted Victorian Pencil A Winged Victory for the Sullen The Undivided Five

Our Lord Debussy A Winged Victory for the Sullen The Undivided Five

Where are you? Joshua Redman Where are we?

Chicago blues Joshua Redman Where are we?