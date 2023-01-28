Músicas posibles Floreana 28/01/2023 54:16
El sol del norte ilumina esta hora de Músicas Posibles. Gustaff Ljunggren, Skúli Sverrison, Bill Frisell, Sam Amidon, Ben McElroy, Samantha Crain, Fergus McCreadie. Y Charles Lloyd, un clásico.
Leading Somewhere + Olive
Gustaff Ljunggren, Skúli Sverrison
Floreana
Instants
Skúli Sverrison
Seria II
Instants
Skúli Sverrison, Bill Frisell
Strata
How do you leave
Saro
Sam Amidon
All is well
Spanish Merchant's Daughter
Sam Amidon
Sam Amidon
Wolves dance
From time to time
Ben McElroy
How I learn to disengage from the pack
Bloomsday
Samantha Crain
Pick apart
Glade
Fergus McCreadie
Ay, amor
Charles Lloyd
Tone Poem