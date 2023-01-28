54:16

El sol del norte ilumina esta hora de Músicas Posibles. Gustaff Ljunggren, Skúli Sverrison, Bill Frisell, Sam Amidon, Ben McElroy, Samantha Crain, Fergus McCreadie. Y Charles Lloyd, un clásico.

Leading Somewhere + Olive

Gustaff Ljunggren, Skúli Sverrison

Floreana

Instants

Skúli Sverrison

Seria II

Instants

Skúli Sverrison, Bill Frisell

Strata

How do you leave

Saro

Sam Amidon

All is well

Spanish Merchant's Daughter

Sam Amidon

Sam Amidon

Wolves dance

From time to time

Ben McElroy

How I learn to disengage from the pack

Bloomsday

Samantha Crain

Pick apart

Glade

Fergus McCreadie

Ay, amor

Charles Lloyd

Tone Poem