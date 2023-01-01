56:33

Dos horas de Músicas Posibles para iniciar un 2023 con algunos de nuestros temas favoritos en este Especial.

Begin sweet world

Bill Douglas y Richard Stoltzman

Open sky

And I Love Her

Brad Mehldau Trio

Blues and Ballads

Stolen Moments

Oliver Nelson

The Blues And The Abstract Truth

It's Only Christmas Once A Year+ What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?

Norah Jones

I Dream Of Christmas

My Favorite Things

Mak Murphy

Rah!

My Favorite Things

José James, Marcus Strickland

Merry Christmas from José James

Love your Grace

Vega Trails

Tremors in the Static

Lullaby

Makaya McCraven

In These Times

Daughters and Sons

George Winston

Remembrance: A Memorial Benefit

Todas las noches que fuimos humo

Alejandro Pelayo y Suso Sáiz

Sobre la piel

Til Waking Light

Gaby Moreno

Alegoría