Músicas posibles   Especial Feliz Año Nuevo 1 01/01/2023 56:33

Dos horas de Músicas Posibles para iniciar un 2023 con algunos de nuestros temas favoritos en este Especial.

Begin sweet world 

Bill Douglas y Richard Stoltzman

Open sky

And I Love Her 

Brad Mehldau Trio

Blues and Ballads

Stolen Moments 

Oliver Nelson

The Blues And The Abstract Truth

It's Only Christmas Once A Year+ What Are You Doing New Year's Eve? 

Norah Jones

I Dream Of Christmas

My Favorite Things 

Mak Murphy

Rah!

My Favorite Things 

José James, Marcus Strickland

Merry Christmas from José James

Love your Grace

Vega Trails

Tremors in the Static

Lullaby 

Makaya McCraven

In These Times

Daughters and Sons 

George Winston

Remembrance: A Memorial Benefit

Todas las noches que fuimos humo 

Alejandro Pelayo y Suso Sáiz

Sobre la piel

Til Waking Light 

Gaby Moreno

Alegoría

