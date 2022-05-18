59:11

1/ Namir Blade. Mephisto. 2/ KENDRICK LAMAR. N95. 3/ PUSHA T. Neck & Wrist. Feat, JAY-Z, Pharrell Williams. 4/ METHOD MAN. Live from the meth lab. feat REDMAN, KRS ONE & JOJO PELLEGRINO. 5/ FATLIP AND BLU. Hollywood celebrity. feat. BILAL. 6/ NAPOLEON DA LEGEND. Coming for the Title (feat. The Bad Seed & DJ Stresh). 7/ CZARFACE. Fearless and inventive. feat KOOL KEITH. 8/ ACTION BRONSON. Turkish. feat MEYHEM LAUREN. 9/ Conway the Machine. Wild Chapters. feat T.I., NOVEL. 10/ BENNY THE BUTCHER. Back 2x. feat STOVE GOD COOKS. 11/ BLACK STAR. The main thing is to keep the main thing. 12 / Wildchild. Fatherhood. feat Posdnuos, Big Daddy Kane, Stacy Epps. 13/ DENZEL CURRY. Xwing. 14/ CYPRESS HILL AND BLACK MILK. Come with me. 15/ KOJEY RADICAL. Pusher man.