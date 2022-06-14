Entre dos luces Si me necesitas silba, Jane Fonda 14/06/2022 53:36
Ya, ya sabemos que esa frase es de Lauren Bacall, pero es que en este podcast Lluvia Rojo habla de Jane Fonda y Laura Pardo de canciones construidas con frases de pelis, como esa. Disco de la semana: El ombligo del mundo.
Suenan:
Brook Benton -Walk on the wild side
Mel Tome - Sunday in New York
Neal Hefti, Johnny Mercer - Barefoot in the park
Etta James -Bye, bye blackbird
Hot Chocolate -You sexy thing
Gary Knox and the Streethearts -You’re not the first
Aretha Franklin- Save me
Lory Meyers (El Ombligo del Mundo) - Vuelvo a Granada, de Miguel Ríos
Siniestro Total - Alégrame el día
John Shipe - Soylent green is people
Super Furry Animals - Waiting to happen
Sole Giménez - Silba
Neil Diamond - Red red wine