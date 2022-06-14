53:36

Ya, ya sabemos que esa frase es de Lauren Bacall, pero es que en este podcast Lluvia Rojo habla de Jane Fonda y Laura Pardo de canciones construidas con frases de pelis, como esa. Disco de la semana: El ombligo del mundo.

Suenan:

Brook Benton -Walk on the wild side

Mel Tome - Sunday in New York

Neal Hefti, Johnny Mercer - Barefoot in the park

Etta James -Bye, bye blackbird

Hot Chocolate -You sexy thing

Gary Knox and the Streethearts -You’re not the first

Aretha Franklin- Save me

Lory Meyers (El Ombligo del Mundo) - Vuelvo a Granada, de Miguel Ríos

Siniestro Total - Alégrame el día

John Shipe - Soylent green is people

Super Furry Animals - Waiting to happen

Sole Giménez - Silba

Neil Diamond - Red red wine