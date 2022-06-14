Entre dos luces   Si me necesitas silba, Jane Fonda 14/06/2022 53:36

Ya, ya sabemos que esa frase es de Lauren Bacall, pero es que en este podcast Lluvia Rojo habla de Jane Fonda Laura Pardo de canciones construidas con frases de pelis, como esa. Disco de la semana: El ombligo del mundo.

Suenan:

Brook Benton -Walk on the wild side

Mel Tome - Sunday in New York

Neal Hefti, Johnny Mercer - Barefoot in the park

Etta James -Bye, bye blackbird

Hot Chocolate -You sexy thing

Gary Knox and the Streethearts -You’re not the first

Aretha Franklin- Save me

Lory Meyers (El Ombligo del Mundo) - Vuelvo a Granada, de Miguel Ríos

Siniestro Total - Alégrame el día

John Shipe - Soylent green is people

Super Furry Animals - Waiting to happen

Sole Giménez - Silba

Neil Diamond - Red red wine

