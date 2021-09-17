53:28

En el Club de Lectura, con Tamara Crespo, escuchamos la banda sonora de Japrocksampler, el libro en el que Julian Cope (Ed. Contradiciones) recuerda cómo el rock enloqueció a los japoneses de la postguerra. En 60x60, con Maria Torres, Hair.

Suenan:

Far East Family Band – Birds Flying to the Cave Down to the Earth

Little Richard – Tutti Frutti

The Troggs – Wild Thing

Shizuko Kasagi – The Jungle Boogie (El ángel ebrio-Kurosawa) *

Kosaka Kazuya - Heartbreak Hotel *

Flower Travellin’ Band– Satori Part II

The Ventures – Wipeout

Galt MacDermot & TomPierson - Acuarius

Galt MacDermot & TomPierson - Good Morning Starshine

Galt MacDermot & TomPierson - The flesh Faitures (Let the sunshine In)

Cosculluela ft J.Voltio, J.Erik y A.Killer - Ponte el bikini