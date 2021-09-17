Entre dos luces El rock que le voló la cabeza a Japón 17.09.2021 53:28
En el Club de Lectura, con Tamara Crespo, escuchamos la banda sonora de Japrocksampler, el libro en el que Julian Cope (Ed. Contradiciones) recuerda cómo el rock enloqueció a los japoneses de la postguerra. En 60x60, con Maria Torres, Hair.
Suenan:
Far East Family Band – Birds Flying to the Cave Down to the Earth
Little Richard – Tutti Frutti
The Troggs – Wild Thing
Shizuko Kasagi – The Jungle Boogie (El ángel ebrio-Kurosawa) *
Kosaka Kazuya - Heartbreak Hotel *
Flower Travellin’ Band– Satori Part II
The Ventures – Wipeout
Galt MacDermot & TomPierson - Acuarius
Galt MacDermot & TomPierson - Good Morning Starshine
Galt MacDermot & TomPierson - The flesh Faitures (Let the sunshine In)
Cosculluela ft J.Voltio, J.Erik y A.Killer - Ponte el bikini