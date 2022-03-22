Entre dos luces Las pelis son guerreras y los rockeros, también 22/03/2022 53:35
Las guerras inspiran a cineastas y rockeros, de lo que nos dan una buena muestra Lluvia Rojo y Laura Pardo. Abrimos el Disco de la Semana, Boundless, de Pablo Barragán y Sophie Pacini
Suenan:
Martha Reeves and the Vandellas- Nowhere to run
Johnny Mandel - Suicide is painlesS
David Bowie -Cat People (Putting Out the Fire)
Hanck Lockling- Send Me the Pillow You Dream On
Rolando Alcorcón- ¡Ay, Carmela!
Little Richards- Tutti Frutt
Wayne Fontana and the Mindbenders- The game of love
Pablo Barragán y Sophie Pacini - Sonata para clarinete FP 184 de F.Poulenc (III)
Edwyn Star - War
Credence Clearwater Revival - Fortunate son
U2 - Seconds
Residente - Guerra
Coz - Las chicas son guerreras