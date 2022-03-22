53:35

Las guerras inspiran a cineastas y rockeros, de lo que nos dan una buena muestra Lluvia Rojo y Laura Pardo. Abrimos el Disco de la Semana, Boundless, de Pablo Barragán y Sophie Pacini

Suenan:

Martha Reeves and the Vandellas- Nowhere to run

Johnny Mandel - Suicide is painlesS

David Bowie -Cat People (Putting Out the Fire)

Hanck Lockling- Send Me the Pillow You Dream On

Rolando Alcorcón- ¡Ay, Carmela!

Little Richards- Tutti Frutt

Wayne Fontana and the Mindbenders- The game of love

Pablo Barragán y Sophie Pacini - Sonata para clarinete FP 184 de F.Poulenc (III)

Edwyn Star - War

Credence Clearwater Revival - Fortunate son

U2 - Seconds

Residente - Guerra

Coz - Las chicas son guerreras