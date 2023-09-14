Entre dos luces La larga estela del Brit Pop 14/09/2023 54:04
Con Laura Pardo recordamos el influyente y muy comercial movimiento musical que los medios bautizaron como Brit Pop. Con Carlos Santos, Disco de la semana: Átomos, de Cuarteto Quiroga.
Suenan:
Blur - Parklife
Suede - The drowners
Elastica - Connectiond
Echobelly - King of the Kerb
Oasis - Wonderwall
Ocean Colour Scene – Debris Road
Supergrass – Alright
Pulp - Common people
The Verve - Bitter sweet symphony
Blur - Country house
J.Haydn - String Quartet in d minor OP.42, Mov.I (1785)
L.V. Beethoven - String Quartet in f minor Op. 95 "serioso" (1810)
Bela Bartok - String Quartet No 3, IV (1927)
Gyorgy Kurtag - secreta: funeral music in memoria Laszlo Dobszay (2011)
J.Haydn - String Quartet in d minor OP.42, Mov.IV (1785)