Entre dos luces   La larga estela del Brit Pop 14/09/2023

Con Laura Pardo recordamos el influyente y muy comercial movimiento musical que los medios bautizaron como Brit Pop. Con Carlos Santos, Disco de la semana: Átomos, de Cuarteto Quiroga.

Blur - Parklife

Suede - The drowners

Elastica - Connectiond

Echobelly - King of the Kerb

Oasis - Wonderwall

Ocean Colour Scene – Debris Road

Supergrass – Alright

Pulp - Common people

The Verve - Bitter sweet symphony

Blur - Country house

 J.Haydn  - String Quartet in d minor OP.42, Mov.I (1785) 

L.V. Beethoven - String Quartet in f minor Op. 95 "serioso" (1810)

Bela Bartok -  String Quartet No 3, IV (1927)

Gyorgy Kurtag - secreta: funeral music in memoria Laszlo Dobszay (2011)

J.Haydn -  String Quartet in d minor OP.42, Mov.IV (1785) 


