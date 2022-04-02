Nuestra selección de los temas de música Techno imprescindibles del 2022 que tienes que conocer y disfrutar.
Alan Fitzpatrick & Reset Robot "Feel the rhythm"
Anika Kunst "Detox"
Anne (GR) "Sunbeam"
Chris Liebing "Sup"
Planetary Assault Systems "Rip the cut (Luke Slater remix 1)"
Deas "OB"
Exos "Time to time"
Flug "The punisher"
Marcal "Nightwalker"
Pfirter "Altered states (Alarico Remix)"
Carlo Lio & The Advent "Panic (The Advent remix)"
Axel Karakasis "Breeze of flame"
A.Paul "Providence (DJ Dextro remix)"
Agent Orange DJ "Activ8"
Albert Zhirnov "Old malt"
Christian Smith "Turn the lights (Alessandro grops remix)"
Mark Broom "HF2"
Altinbas & Cirkle "Uhlanga"
Oscar Escapa "Cricket"
Alexander Johansson & Mattias Fridell "Stake"
Alessandro Grops "Enemy"
Rene Wise "Jungle house"