02:00:14

Presentamos una selección de los temas dance más actuales de la música House, divertidos y muy alegres, que hemos denominada "Happy House", para que no pares de bailar¡¡

Peter Palace "Promise Keeper"



Athlete Whippet "Way Out"



Naux "Lemona (Missing U)"



Frr Fonk "Vapors Of Gin"



Baka G "Mr. Magic"



HATT.D "Spend The Night"



Braga Circuit "Semaphore"



Noise Ark "90's Rave"



Djoko "Feel The Music"



Marc Brauner "Supposed to Be"



HATT.D "I Can't Miss U"



Bernardo Mota, Dan Be "Sun's Up"



Denyl Brook "Coastal Shore"



Bass Toast "Just Let Me"



Levin Kee "Retromanie"



Stef Davidse "Take Me Home"

Aerial Boy "Last Dance"



Subjoi "Passage"



Toolate Groove "Martin, Randy, Eddy, Sammy, Jerome and Bobby"



Braga Circuit "Byway"