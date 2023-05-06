01:59:45

Nuestra selección de la música dance del género "Afro House" con los temas más destacados que están sonando en las pistas de baile que pinchan dicho género.



Eran Hersh "Bame dame (Extended Mix)"



Eden Shalev "Papi (Bhabi)"



Rockin Moroccin "You got the love (Club mix)"



Enzo Siffredi, Joezi "Star nights"



Berin "Amare"



Lizwi, Ahmed Spins feat. Lizwi "Waves & wavs"



Pablo Fierro "Yababa (Tunisian mix)"



Luedji Luna "Banho de folhas (Maz (BR) remix)"



Reve, Robin M "Through the night (Re.You remix)"



Ahmed Spins feat. Stevo Atambire "Anchor point"



Sofiya Nzau, Egeme "No nginya"



&ME, Rampa, Adam Port, Keinemusik, Nomi Ruiz "Pussy power (Desirre remix)"



Hawk, Twolate "Dimini (Extended mix)"



Demaya, Aleksandra Krstic "Shadows"



Anis hachemi, Dj Emir "Finesse"



Mili, Hoomance "Bella"



Jamek Ortega, Juno (DE) "Suffocating"



Simone Vitullo, Vxsion "Understanding (Extended mix)"



Hannah Wants, feat. Clementine Douglas "Cure my desire (Themba extended remix)"



Enzo Siffredi, Tayllor, Baqabo, Mariam Zawose "Pamoja (Tayllor remix)"



Nhan Solo, DiVine (NL), The Deepshakerz "Hey now! "



Malone, Calussa "Besame"



Swedish House Mafia, The Weeknd, Moojo "Moth To a flame (Moojo remix)"



Brett Rubin "Fear in the dark (Rockin moroccin remix)"



LevyM feat. Emmanuel Jal, Nyaruach, Benjy "Guaja (N-you-up freaky dub)"



Darksidevinyl "Kana"



Fairplay "Latlal (Hyenah remix)"