Empezamos bien... Canciones soleadas 12/12/2022 30:28
Esta vez elegimos canciones soleadas para que nos reconforten y calienten el espíritu. Suenan Stevie Wonder, Bobby Hebb, Josele Santiago, Belle & Sebastian, Katrina & the waves, The Beatles y DIAVLO.
Temas:
Stevie Wonder - You're the sunshine of my life
Bobby Hebb - Sunny
Josele Santiago - Sol de invierno
Belle & sebastian - Another sunny day
Katrina & the waves - Walking on sunshine
The Beatles - Here comes the sun
DIAVLO - Sol de invierno + Paraíso