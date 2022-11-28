30:28

Esta vez elegimos canciones soleadas para que nos reconforten y calienten el espíritu. Suenan Stevie Wonder, Bobby Hebb, Josele Santiago, Belle & Sebastian, Katrina & the waves, The Beatles y DIAVLO.

Temas:

Stevie Wonder - You're the sunshine of my life

Bobby Hebb - Sunny

Josele Santiago - Sol de invierno

Belle & sebastian - Another sunny day

Katrina & the waves - Walking on sunshine

The Beatles - Here comes the sun

DIAVLO - Sol de invierno + Paraíso



