32:27

In today's broadcast, and after taking a look at the news, we talk about the new campaign that the World Health Organization - Europe launched two weeks ago, to raise awareness and fight the formerly named 'monkey pox' in the European region. Once again, we talk to the Head of the High Threat Pathogen Team at the WHO-Europe, Dr. Richard Pebody, about how to prevent the risk of mpox infection.

Also, on occasion of World No Tobacco Day on the 31st of May, WHO-Europe expert, Elizaveta Lebedeva, tells us about the consequences of smoking and its risks to people's health