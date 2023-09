59:04

Hoy escuchamos: Refused- New noise, Pearl Jam- Animal, ACDC- If you want blood, ACDC- Ballbreaker, Pearl Jam- Come back (Live in Chicago), Nine Inch Nails- The day the world went away, Weezer- The Christmas song, Ramones- Merry Christmas, Smashing Pumpkings- Tonight tonight, Pixies- Velouria, LCD Soundsystem- Call the police, The Replacements- Bastards of young.