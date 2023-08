59:05

Hoy escuchamos: Icon of Sin- Cimmerian- Delalma- Mañana vuelve a oscurecer, Induction- Set you free, Grave Digger- King of the kings, Ópera Magna- La herida, Angra- Ride into the storm, Iron Savior- Firestar, Frozen Crown- Fire in the sky, Kamelot- Opus the night, To Kill Achilles- No love is a crime, In Flames- The great deceiver, Dark Embrace- Never seen the sun.