Nueva sesión desde nuestro club subterráneo picoteando en los dos primeros volúmenes de la colección “Doin’ The Mod”, editada a comienzos del siglo XX y dedicadas a bandas modernistas británicas de la década de los años 60.

(Foto del podcast; The Soul Agents)

Playlist;

(sintonía) The Timebox - I Wish I Could Jerk Like My Uncle Cyril

The Ray MacVay Sound - Kinda Kinky

Mike Stevens & The Shevelles - The Go-Go Train

The Soul Agents - Gospel Train

Buddy Britten & The Regents - Right Now

Carnaby - Jump And Dance

The Lucas & Mike Cotton Sound - Ain't Love Good, Ain't Love Proud

Tony Colton's Big Boss Band - You're Wrong There Baby

David Bowie - Good Morning Girl

Pinkerton's Assorted Colours - Duke's Jetty

The Ferris Wheel - The 'Na Na' Song

The Alan Bown Set - Baby Don't Push Me

Platform Six - Girl Down Town

The Truth - She's A Roller

The Koobas - A Place I Know

The Mal And Primitives - Every Minute Of Every Day

Peter jay and The Jaywalkers - Parchman Farm

Ivy League - Make Love

The Gates Of Eden - Hey Now

Paddy, Klaus & Gibson - Rejected

Vandyke & The Bambis - Doin' The Mod

Blue Chips - I'm On The Right Side

Tony Colton - Further On Down The Road

Timebox - Soul Sauce

Cymbaline - Coming Home Baby



