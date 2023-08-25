Nueva sesión desde nuestro club subterráneo picoteando en los dos primeros volúmenes de la colección “Doin’ The Mod”, editada a comienzos del siglo XX y dedicadas a bandas modernistas británicas de la década de los años 60.
(Foto del podcast; The Soul Agents)
Playlist;
(sintonía) The Timebox - I Wish I Could Jerk Like My Uncle Cyril
The Ray MacVay Sound - Kinda Kinky
Mike Stevens & The Shevelles - The Go-Go Train
The Soul Agents - Gospel Train
Buddy Britten & The Regents - Right Now
Carnaby - Jump And Dance
The Lucas & Mike Cotton Sound - Ain't Love Good, Ain't Love Proud
Tony Colton's Big Boss Band - You're Wrong There Baby
David Bowie - Good Morning Girl
Pinkerton's Assorted Colours - Duke's Jetty
The Ferris Wheel - The 'Na Na' Song
The Alan Bown Set - Baby Don't Push Me
Platform Six - Girl Down Town
The Truth - She's A Roller
The Koobas - A Place I Know
The Mal And Primitives - Every Minute Of Every Day
Peter jay and The Jaywalkers - Parchman Farm
Ivy League - Make Love
The Gates Of Eden - Hey Now
Paddy, Klaus & Gibson - Rejected
Vandyke & The Bambis - Doin' The Mod
Blue Chips - I'm On The Right Side
Tony Colton - Further On Down The Road
Timebox - Soul Sauce
Cymbaline - Coming Home Baby