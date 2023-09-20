01:00:07

Nos zambullimos en el contenido de “She’s got the power!; female power pop, punk and garage” (Big Beat Records), un recopilatorio dedicado a grupos de mujeres o bandas con mujeres al frente que se arrimaron desde diferentes ángulos a ese saco musical etiquetado como power pop.

Playlist;

(sintonía) BLONDIE “Hangin’ on the telephone”

THE DOLLYROTS “Da doo ron ron / I wanna be sedated”

BAD MOVES “Spirit FM”

VIBEKE SAUGESTAD “Out of time”

BABY SHAKES “I’ll be alright”

THE LAUNDERETTES “Juvenile thrills”

AMY RIGBY “Dancing with Joey Ramone”

SUZY and LOS QUATTRO “Rock boys”

THE DONNAS “Take it off”

COCKTAIL SLIPPERS “In the city”

SHONEN KNIFE “Explosion!”

DAWN CHORUS and THE BLYETITS “Teenage kicks”

THE DAHLMANNS “Bright City lights”

LYDIA LOVELESS “Boy crazy”

THE DELMONAS “Peter Gunn-Locomotion”

PALMYRA DELRAN “You’re my Brian Jones”

THE SUGAR STEMS “We only come out at night”