59:06

En la marmita de hoy hemos echado un poco de swing, jump blues, soul, rockabilly, rocksteady e incluso algo de ska latino, una mezcla de sabores solo apta para paladares gourmet como el tuyo.

Playlist;

RAY COLLINS HOT-CLUB “These little things” (For the ones with the blues, 2021)

RAY COLLINS HOT-CLUB “Blip Blop” (For the ones with the blues, 2021)

RAY COLLINS HOT-CLUB “1 to 5 jive” (1 to 5 jive, 2017)

NAOMI SHELTON and THE GOSPEL QUEENS “Thank you lord” (adelanto del álbum “The Daptone Super Soul Revue Live At The Apollo”)

SHARON JONES and THE DAP-KINS “Get up and get out” (adelanto del álbum “The Daptone Super Soul Revue Live At The Apollo”)

NATHANIEL RATELIFF and THE NIGHT SWEATS “Survivor” (adelanto del álbum “The future”)

ÁLVARO S.S. and HIS JAMMING SESSIONS “Brindo” (7’’, 2021)

KEITH and TEX “My sweet love” (7’’, 2021)

SKA JAZZ MESSENGERS “It’s alright” (single digital)

Versión y Original; CURTIS MAYFIELD and THE IMPRESSIONS “It’s alright” (1963)

PIKE CAVALERO “Little lonely summer girl” (7’’, 2021)

LA PERRA BLANCO “Dream” (7’’ EP, 2021)

POKEY LAFARGE “End of my rope” (Rock bottom rhapsody, 2020)

JD McPHERSON “On the lips” (Undivided heart and soul, 2017)