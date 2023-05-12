59:13

Como en aquella canción de Bob Marley, imaginamos una fiesta en donde se encuentren el punk rock con los sonidos jamaicanos.

Playlist;

(sintonía) THE UPSETTERS “Return of Django”

BOB MARLEY “Punky Reggae Party”

THE CLASH “Police and thieves”

DANNY RAY and THE REVOLUTIONARIES “Revolution rock”

ARTHUR KAY “Ska wars”

POTATO “Dedícate a otra cosa”

THE SPECIALS “Rat race”

KORTATU “Hay algo aquí que va mal”

STIFF LITTLE FINGERS “Roots, radicals, rockers and reggae”

JIMMY CLIFF “The harder they come”

PETER TOSH “400 years”

TOOTS and THE MAYTALS “Revolution”

PRINCE BUSTER “Take it easy”

LAUREL AITKEN and THE SKATALITES “Freedom train”