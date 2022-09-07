59:01

La cantante y guitarrista Alba Blanco lidera el trío La Perra Blanco. Esta gaditana se ha convertido en la figura emergente más significativa del rocknroll años 50. Baja a presentarnos su último EP, “Won’t you come on” (Folc Records), y a regalarnos una sesión con algunos de sus artistas favoritos, mirando hacia las raíces de la música rockabilly.

Playlist;

LA PERRA BLANCO “Won’t you come on”

LA PERRA BLANCO “Rock me baby”

LA PERRA BLANCO “Nothing is worst (than this pain in my heart)”

T BONE WALKER “Two bones and a pick”

DOC and MERLE WATSON “Honey babe blues”

BILL MONROE “Southern flavour”

HANK WILLIAMS “My son calls another man daddy”

CHARLES MINGUS “Freedom”

SAM COOKE and THE SOUL STIRRERS “Just another day”

HANK MOBLEY featuring LEE MORGAN “The morning after”

BILLIE HOLIDAY “Strange fruit”

LOS DESTROZAMITOS y MEI POP “Como una crema”

LA PERRA BLANCO “What’s wrong with you”