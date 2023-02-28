59:51

Flota en esta marmita una interesante y eléctrica colección de novedades que arrancan desde Brasil con nuestro disco destacado del día, Multi-Homem, el debut del inclasificable nuevo proyecto de Gabriel Autoramas.

Playlist;

Disco destacado; MULTI-HOMEM “Perú para” (ST, 2023)

MULTI-HOMEM “Asfalto preto” (ST, 2023)

MULTI-HOMEM “Ki delicia, ki locura” (ST, 2023)

L.A. WITCH “Fire starter” (Play with fire, 2020)

DEATH VALLEY GIRLS “Islands in the sky” (Islands in the sky, 2023)

IGUANA DEATH CULT “Sensory overload” (adelanto del álbum “Echo palace”)

IGGY POP “All the way down” (Every loser, 2023)

DUM DUM BOYS “Dance to the silence” (Up and down, 2022)

LOS JAGUARES DE LA BAHÍA “Stand by you” (adelanto del álbum “Do it yourself”)

LA ELITE “Trainspotting” (Nuevo Punk, 2023)

CHIFF CHAFFS “Twist the la Lys” (2023)

RJ and THE RIOTS “Advertising man” (1964, reed 2023)

MORGEN “Welcome to the void” (1968, reed 2023)

THE JACKETS “Mysery of man” (2023)

THE LONG RYDERS “September November sometime” (adelanto del álbum “September Novemeber”)

THE NUDE PARTY “Hard times (all around)” (adelanto próximo álbum)

KURT BAKER “Outta sight” (After party, 2020)