1977 fue un año agitado en la discografía de Iggy Pop. Por un lado se editaron sus dos primeros álbumes oficiales, “The Idiot” y “Lust for life”, con el apoyo de David Bowie. Pero su regreso hizo que, para el desconcierto de sus seguidores, también saliese a la luz bastante material inédito grabado en años anteriores. En 1975, en uno de los momentos más duros de su trayectoria, Iggy Pop y James Williamson grabaron unas cuantas demos para intentar sacar un disco, pero fueron rechazadas. Finalmente, el sello Bomp Records las rescató en el álbum “Kill City” editado en noviembre de 1977. Ese año también ven la luz varias grabaciones inéditas de los últimos días de los Stooges.

Playlist;

(sintonía) IGGY and THE STOOGES “I’m sick of you” (7’’)

IGGY POP and JAMES WILLIAMSON “Johanna” (Kill City, 1977)

IGGY POP and JAMES WILLIAMSON “Kill City” (Kill City, 1977)

IGGY POP and JAMES WILLIAMSON “Sell your love” (Kill City, 1977)

IGGY POP and JAMES WILLIAMSON “No sense of crime” (Kill City, 1977)

IGGY POP and JAMES WILLIAMSON “Lucky monkeys” (Kill City, 1977)

IGGY POP and JAMES WILLIAMSON “I got nothing” (Kill City, 1977)

IGGY POP and JAMES WILLIAMSON “Night theme” (Kill City, 1977)

JAMES WILLIAMSON and DENIZ TEK “Night theme” (Acoustic K.O., 2017)

IGGY POP and JAMES WILLIAMSON “Beyond the law” (Kill City)

IGGY POP and THE STOOGES “Gimme some skin” (7’’)

IGGY POP and THE STOOGES “I got a right” (7’’)

IGGY and THE STOOGES “Jesus love the Stooges” (7’’)