59:01

Paloma Borbone y Sr Varo, organizadores del Funtastic Dracula Carnival, bajan a presentarnos el cartel de la próxima edición del festival. Entre el 28 y el 30 de octubre la ciudad de Benidorm volverá a acoger una de las mejores fiestas de garage, punk y rocknroll a este lado de nuestra galaxia. Las entradas se ponen a la venta el miércoles 29 de junio, y lo habitual es que duren escasos minutos, así que si te gusta lo que escuchas... ¡no te despistes!

(Foto del podcast; Wild Billy Childish)

Playlist;

WILD BILLY CHILDISH and CTMF “She was wearing tangerine”

FRUSTRATION “No trouble”

ZODIAC KILLERS “Kamikaze attack”

UNI BOYS “Rock and Roll dream”

THE HALL MONITORS “She’s my methadone”

PRISON AFFAIR “Bedtime”

ROCKET 808 “Digital Billboards”

THE MEANIES “Jekyll and Hyde”

BIZNAGA “Mediocridad y confort”

JOSEPHINE NETWORK “Passarelle”

BAD NERVES “Don’t stop”

DADDY LONG LEGS “Pink lemonade”

SOUND STATION “Superstition”

HOGAR “Serpiente”

THE LOONS “Siren City”