01:00:07

De entre los muchos álbumes en directo de Ike y Tina Turner nos quedamos con los dos volúmenes de "The Ike and Tina Turner Show". Estos discos recogen grabaciones de dos conciertos ofrecidos en Texas en 1964, actuaciones en donde encontramos a la banda y a Tina sonando todavía crudos y primitivos, con una base instrumental grasienta, con la voz de Tina realmente salvaje. Representan la esencia primigenia del Rhythm and Soul, el perfecto reflejo de una época, un sonido y una actitud.

(Foto del podcast; Ike and Tina Turner live in Texas, 1964)



Playlist;

(sintonía) IKE and TINA TURNER “Finger poppin’”

IKE and TINA TURNER “Let the good times roll”

IKE and TINA TURNER “You’re my sunshine”

IKE and TINA TURNER “Good time tonight (having a good time)”

IKE and TINA TURNER “Twist and shout”

IKE and TINA TURNER “Something’s got a hold on me”

IKE and TINA TURNER “I know (you don’t want me no more)”

IKE and TINA TURNER “Tight pants”

IKE and TINA TURNER “I can’t stop lovin' you”

IKE and TINA TURNER “Tell the truth”

IKE and TINA TURNER “Shake a tail feather”

IKE and TINA TURNER “You must believe in me”

IKE and TINA TURNER “Ooh poo pah doo”

IKE and TINA TURNER “Early in the morning”

IKE and TINA TURNER “All I can do was cry”

IKE and TINA TURNER “A fool for you”



