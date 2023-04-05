El club lento

01:00:23

Una actitud rebelde de las artes contra el sistema

Dirigido y presentado por Álvaro Tarik

Música seleccionada:

1- Corner [sintonía de cabecera] — Chevalier Avant Garde

2- Vuarnet France — Luxury Elite

3- ｏｒｄｉｎａｒｙ — ｂｏｄｙｌｉｎｅ

4- ＭＩＤＮＩＧＨＴ ＤＲＩＶＥ — I am Adam, of Eternia

5- untitled 02 — computer dreams

6- PILOT OF DREAMS — Ｗｅｓｔｅｒｎ Ｄｉｇｉｔａｌ

7- Flew Away — Darksleep

8- it’s me and you — MediaFired™

9- Game Over — 骷

10- June Winds — ECO VIRTUAL

11- Interlude (Lost in the Freezer Section) — 식료품groceries

12- Fountain Plaza — Disconscious

13- 食料品店 — Leisure Centre

14- Ｔｈｅ Ｌｕｃｋｙ Ｏｎｅ — 不思議ＬＯＶＥ

15- Illusions In The Fog — Golden Living Room & Bathroom Plants

16- ＥｍｐｔｙＳｔｒｅｅｔｓ夏の夜 —「サンセット Ｎｅｔｗｏｒｋ❾❶」

17- Lovewave [sintonía de cierre] — Phoenix #2772