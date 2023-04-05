El club lento

Una actitud rebelde de las artes contra el sistema
Dirigido y presentado por Álvaro Tarik
Música seleccionada:
1- Corner [sintonía de cabecera] — Chevalier Avant Garde
2- Vuarnet France — Luxury Elite
3- ｏｒｄｉｎａｒｙ — ｂｏｄｙｌｉｎｅ
4- ＭＩＤＮＩＧＨＴ ＤＲＩＶＥ — I am Adam, of Eternia
5- untitled 02 — computer dreams
6- PILOT OF DREAMS — Ｗｅｓｔｅｒｎ Ｄｉｇｉｔａｌ
7- Flew Away — Darksleep
8- it’s me and you — MediaFired™
9- Game Over — 骷
10- June Winds — ECO VIRTUAL
11- Interlude (Lost in the Freezer Section) — 식료품groceries
12- Fountain Plaza — Disconscious
13- 食料品店 — Leisure Centre
14- Ｔｈｅ Ｌｕｃｋｙ Ｏｎｅ — 不思議ＬＯＶＥ
15- Illusions In The Fog — Golden Living Room & Bathroom Plants
16- ＥｍｐｔｙＳｔｒｅｅｔｓ夏の夜 —「サンセット Ｎｅｔｗｏｒｋ❾❶」
17- Lovewave [sintonía de cierre] — Phoenix #2772