El club lento Enciende las velas 19/05/2023 59:16
Hoy en El Club Lento, Darkwave: un viaje por territorios sonoros oscuros e introspectivos
El Darkwave: un viaje por territorios sonoros oscuros e introspectivos
Música seleccionada:
1- Love You Like Before [sintonía de cabecera] — 18 Carat Affair
2- Aikea-Guinea — Cocteau Twins
3- Anywhere Out Of The World — Dead Can Dance
4- Enjoy the Silence — Depeche Mode
5- Tattooed Man — Coil
6- Dressed for Space — TR/ST
7- The Warden — Chelsea Wolfe
8- Cold Souls — Drab Majesty
9- The Mysterious Vanishing of Electra — Anna von Hausswolff
10- Dirty Desert Dreams — SPELLING
11- The Sacred Linament of Judgment — Lingua Ignota
12- Monster — The Soft Moon
13- Tomorrow’s Sky — HOST