59:16

Hoy en El Club Lento, Darkwave: un viaje por territorios sonoros oscuros e introspectivos

El Darkwave: un viaje por territorios sonoros oscuros e introspectivos









Música seleccionada:





1- Love You Like Before [sintonía de cabecera] — 18 Carat Affair

2- Aikea-Guinea — Cocteau Twins

3- Anywhere Out Of The World — Dead Can Dance

4- Enjoy the Silence — Depeche Mode

5- Tattooed Man — Coil

6- Dressed for Space — TR/ST

7- The Warden — Chelsea Wolfe

8- Cold Souls — Drab Majesty

9- The Mysterious Vanishing of Electra — Anna von Hausswolff

10- Dirty Desert Dreams — SPELLING

11- The Sacred Linament of Judgment — Lingua Ignota

12- Monster — The Soft Moon

13- Tomorrow’s Sky — HOST



