01:00:11

Teddy Pendergrass “You're My Choice Tonight”(Choose Me)

Anita Baker ”Some Ole Love”

Grover Washington, Jr. ”Winelight”

Intro “Come Inside” (Radio Edit)

James Ingram & Michael McDonald ”Yah Mo Be There”

Take 6 “Where Do The Children Play?”

Fourplay “After The Dance”

Tevin Campbell “Tell Me What You Want Me To Do”

Al B. Sure! ”Killing Me Softly”

Randy Crawford “Rio De Janeiro Blue”

Natalie Cole “Miss You Like Crazy”

Julian Joseph “Look Out For Love”

Van Morrison “The Healing Game”