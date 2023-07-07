Dando vueltas Richard Buckner 08/07/2023 01:00:08
Richard Buckner ”Born In To Giving It Up”
Beulah ”Your Mother Loves You Son”
White Hassle “Health Food Store”
Clem Snide “Happy Birthday”
Jesse Sykes & The Sweet Hereafter “The Dreaming Dead”
Andrew Bird “Action/Adventure”
Shearwater “The Kind”
Paula Frazer “Like A Ghost”
Great Lake Swimmers “Moving, Shaking”
Chris Whitley “Hotel Vast Horizon”
Ben Weaver “Handed Down”
The Sid Hillman Quartet “Los Angeles”
John Trudell “Putting A Face On God”
Stateside “I Don't Mind”
Mother Superior “Four Walls”