Bart Davenport "Searching for Bart Davenport"

01:00:07

”Come on Let's Go”

”Cayman Islands”

”Maria Bethânia”

”I Think I Had No Arms”

”You Get Brighter”

”Autumn Lullaby”

”Wonder People (I Do Wonder)”

”Everyone's in Love with You”

”Ramblin's Gonna Be the Death of Me”

”Blues Run the Game”

”In the Dark”

”Better Days Ahead” 02:48

Eva Cassidy “Fields Of Gold”

Nitin Sawhney “Falling”

Moloko “The Time Is Now”

Grandaddy “I’m On Standby”

Paul Weller “You Do Something To Me” (Acoustic Version)