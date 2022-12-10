Dando vueltas   African Breakbeats 10/12/2022 59:50

African Breakbeats mixed by Genetic Drugs- Drum & Tribe Cyber Jam- Vol.2:

Genetic Drugs & Jasmon “Encore Pitiyanman” (Omo Lilo)

Foday Musa Suso “Lanmbasy Dub” (Bill Laswell Mix)

Issa Bagayogo “Diarabi”

African Head Charge vs. Professor Stretch “Run Come Chant”

PACT “Ndehou@bebey.com

Colourfields feat. Prophet Abbam “Energyroots”

Acid Queen & Egyptian Musical Club “Sema”

Genetic Drugs & Jasmon feat. Prophet Abbam “Remove”

Xangbetos “Clicksong”

RSL & Ladysmith Black Mambazo “Elungelo”

Pops Mohamed Meets London Sound Collective “Phambili”

Genetic Drugs & Jasmon “Song For Sidi Niaye”

Genetic Drugs & Jasmon “Move On” (Outro)

