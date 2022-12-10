Dando vueltas African Breakbeats 10/12/2022 59:50
African Breakbeats mixed by Genetic Drugs- Drum & Tribe Cyber Jam- Vol.2:
Genetic Drugs & Jasmon “Encore Pitiyanman” (Omo Lilo)
Foday Musa Suso “Lanmbasy Dub” (Bill Laswell Mix)
Issa Bagayogo “Diarabi”
African Head Charge vs. Professor Stretch “Run Come Chant”
PACT “Ndehou@bebey.com”
Colourfields feat. Prophet Abbam “Energyroots”
Acid Queen & Egyptian Musical Club “Sema”
Genetic Drugs & Jasmon feat. Prophet Abbam “Remove”
Xangbetos “Clicksong”
RSL & Ladysmith Black Mambazo “Elungelo”
Pops Mohamed Meets London Sound Collective “Phambili”
Genetic Drugs & Jasmon “Song For Sidi Niaye”
Genetic Drugs & Jasmon “Move On” (Outro)