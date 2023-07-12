Cuando los elefantes sueñan con la música

59:03

Del disco 'Lendas', del guitarrista brasileño Fabiano do Nascimento, 'Retratos', 'Fonte', 'Rio' y 'Mãe de luz'. De 'Two brothers', de los también guitarristas brasileños Chico Pinheiro y Romero Lubambo, 'Aquele um', 'Samba e amor' y 'Windmills of your mind'. Del disco del guitarrista francés Sylvain Luc, 'Simple song', 'What are you doing the rest of your life', 'Children song', 'My song', 'Julia' y 'You´ve got a friend'. Cierra el guitarrista y cantante John Pizzarelli con 'Tea for two' de su disco 'Stage and screen.