El martes Quincy Jones cumplió 90 años y le dedicamos el programa en sus facetas diversas: productor, arreglista, compositor de bandas sonoras, artista protagonista... Hoy ofrecemos una colección escueta de artistas producidos y/o apadrinados por el gran Godfather de la música negra.

DISCO 1 DONNY HATHAWAY & QUINCY JONES Harlem Dawn

DISCO 2 MICHAEL JACKSON Off The Wall

DISCO 3 DONNA SUMMER State Of independence

DISCO 4 GEORGE BENSON Give Me The Night

DISCO 5 RUFUS & CHAKA KHAN Do You Love What You Feel (ESCA)

DISCO 6 JAMES INGRAM & MICHAEL MCDONALD Yah Mo B There

DISCO 7 THE BROTHERS JOHNSON Stomp!

DISCO 8 PATTI AUSTIN Baby Come To Me

DISCO 9 TAMIA So Into You

DISCO 10 STEVIE WONDER & TAKE 6 O Thou That Tellest Good Things To Zion (HANDEL’S)

DISCO 11 ARETHA FRANKLIN That's the Way I Feel About Cha (ESCA) 19th Hey Now Hey (The Other Side Of The Sky)

DISCO 12 QUINCY JONES & TEVIN CAMPBELL Tomorrow (A Better You, Better Me) (BACK TO THE BLOCK)

DISCO 13 DONNY HATHAWAY & QUINCY JONES Little Ghetto Boy