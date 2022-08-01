Color neón   Sesión de techno espacial por AEREA 07/08/2022 01:09:59

Hoy en Color Neón el joven dúo AEREA nos selecciona diez canciones de techno inspirador.

Canciones:

- Stephan bodzin - singularity

- KIRK - blur (original mix)

- Sara Landry - daisy (Bad bitch flips vol 1)

-Skin on skin - for tha shot

- SKALA - winter sun

- Ben Klock - phantom studies

- Layton Giordani - new generation

- Alt fenster - mexico

- Mark Broom, James Ruskin - hostage

- Lucy - beautiful people

