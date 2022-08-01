Color neón Sesión de techno espacial por AEREA 07/08/2022 01:09:59
Hoy en Color Neón el joven dúo AEREA nos selecciona diez canciones de techno inspirador.
Canciones:
- Stephan bodzin - singularity
- KIRK - blur (original mix)
- Sara Landry - daisy (Bad bitch flips vol 1)
-Skin on skin - for tha shot
- SKALA - winter sun
- Ben Klock - phantom studies
- Layton Giordani - new generation
- Alt fenster - mexico
- Mark Broom, James Ruskin - hostage
- Lucy - beautiful people