59:07

GERSHWIN: Who cares? (3.29). T. Wilson. WALLER / RAZAF: Ain't Misbehavin (3.05). S. Vaughan. WILKINS: Stereophonic (2.25). C. Basie. BASIE: One O’Clock jump (3.16). B. Goodman. GLENN / ROBERT: How could you do a thing like that to me (Sultry Serenade) (3.52). D. Ellington. OLIVER / WILLIAMS: West End blues (3.19). L. Armstrong. ATKINS: Heebie jeebies (2.52). L. Armstrong. WAITS: Pasties and a G String (2.52). T. Waits. GERSHWIN: Soon (5.07). L. Tabackin. SIMONS / MARKS: All of me (5.08). L. Young. COOTS / GILLESPIE: You go to my head (2.56). B. Holiday. BERLIN: Everybody step (2.45). E. Fitzgerald. GREEN / HEYMAN: Body and soul (3.04). C. Hawkins. BERIO: Black is the color... (4.21) S. Abbuehl / M. Portal