59:52

ELLINGTON: Take the Coltrane (6.22). K. Eubanks. JOHNSON / DASH / HAWKINS: Tuxedo Junction (2.46). Q. Jones. MacGREGOR / WILLIAMS: It must be Jelly (3.06). G. Miller. HERMAN / BISHOP: Woodchopper's ball (3.18). D. Ellington. McGHEE / WILLIAMS: Drinkin' wine spo dee o dee (3.15). S. McGhee. MANDEL: Night watch (3.54). G. Mulligan. TURNER / JOHNSON: Roll 'Em Pete (3.13). C. Basie. LEIBER / STOLLER: Hound dog (3.16). Leiber & Stoller Big Band. LEIBER y STOLLER: Jailhouse rock (3.06). Leiber & Stoller Big Band. DIXON: Look at that girl (4.20). G. Green. DONALDSON: Spacemen twits (5.38). L. Donaldson. DONALDSON: Hipty hop (5.45). L. Donaldson.