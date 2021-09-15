58:50

RODGERS / HART: My romance (3.42). T. Bennett. CAHN / VAN HEUSEN: All the way (3.30). F. Sinatra. PORTER: Just one of those things (4.34). J. Cullum. PORTER: Let's Misbehave (2.52). I. Aaronson. TIOMKIN / WASHINGTON: The high and the mighty (4.01). B. Eckstine. WOLF / HERRON / SINATRA: I'm a fool to want you (3.05). K. Elling / B. Marsalis. WOODS: What a little moonlight can do (3.05). J. James. WOODS: River stay 'way from my door (2.38). F. Sinatra. BOCK / HOLFCENER: Too close for comfort (3.03). S. Davis Jr. VAN HEUSEN / CAHN: Ain't that a kick in the head (2.25). D. Martin. VAN HEUSEN / CAHN: Come fly with me (3.20). C. Stigers. RODGERS / HART: This can't be love (2.32). J. Williams / C. Basie. GERSHWIN: But not for me (3.04). Ch. Baker. BERLIN: Blue skies (3.23). J. Scott