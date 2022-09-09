01:00:01

GOODMAN: Don't be that way (5.02). B. Brookmeyer. CLAYTON: Love jumped out (7.04). S. Getz / B. Brookmeyer. ARLEN / MERCER: Come rain or come shine (5.25). G. Mulligan. COHN: Lady Chaterley's mother (6.14). G. Mulligan. COHN: Chloe (3.38). A. Cohn. WILDER: That's the way it goes (4.49). B. Brookmeyer. WILDER: While we're young (6.17). B. Brookmeyer. ELIAS: Just kiddin' (7.32). E. Elias / B. Brookmeyer. MIHANOVICH: Sometime ago (4.05). B. Brookmeyer