01:00:02

JUDITH OWEN - Come On & Get It Honey

ELI PAPERBOY REED – Ace Of Spades

ROBERT FINLEY – What Goes Around (Comes Around)

C. TANGANA - Oliveira Dos Cen Anos

MICK JENKINS - Smoke Break-Dance (Feat. JID, Prod. ByStoic)

BOMBAY BICYCLE CLUB & THE STAVES - Road

CVC – Hail Mary

SMUG BROTHERS - Let Me Know When It's Yes

ANOHNI AND THE JOHNSONS – Rest

BECK – Leopard – Skin Pill Box Hat

LOCATE S, 1 – Go Back To Disnee

METRIC – Just The Once

KIM PETRAS - Feed The Beast

RUSSIAN RED – This Is Un Volcan

LOCAL NATIVES - NYE

BIG JOANIE ft. KIM DEAL - Today T