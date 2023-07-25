Bandeja de entrada de Radio 3 Dave Gahan y Ghost Kidz ft Vince Staples 25/07/2023 58:38
DIPLO ft JESSIE MURPH & POLO G - Heartbroken
HUNNY - Solo
CARLY RAE JEPSEN - Shy Boy
BLUR – The Swan
GORILLAZ - Skinny Ape
GHOST KIDZ ft VINCE STAPLES– Goin Off
REZZ & ALICE GLASS – Not Enough
DEPECHE MODE – I Feel You
DAVE GAHAN – Mother Of Earth (The Gun Club Cover)
CUT WORMS - Living Inside
JOHN MELLENCAMP - Orpheus Descending
LULLANAS & GOODWERKS – Linger
THE CRANBERRIES - Dreams
VAGABON - Do Your Worst
JAY ROCK, ANDERSON.PAAK, & LATTO – Too Fast (Pull Over)
PACHYMAN - Trago Coqueto