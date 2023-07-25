Bandeja de entrada de Radio 3   Dave Gahan y Ghost Kidz ft Vince Staples 25/07/2023 58:38

DIPLO ft JESSIE MURPH & POLO G - Heartbroken  

HUNNY - Solo 

CARLY RAE JEPSEN - Shy Boy

BLUR – The Swan 

GORILLAZ - Skinny Ape 

GHOST KIDZ ft VINCE STAPLES– Goin Off 

REZZ & ALICE GLASS – Not Enough 

DEPECHE MODE – I Feel You 

DAVE GAHAN – Mother Of Earth (The Gun Club Cover) 

CUT WORMS - Living Inside 

JOHN MELLENCAMP - Orpheus Descending 

LULLANAS & GOODWERKS – Linger 

THE CRANBERRIES - Dreams 

VAGABON - Do Your Worst 

JAY ROCK, ANDERSON.PAAK, & LATTO – Too Fast (Pull Over) 

PACHYMAN - Trago Coqueto


