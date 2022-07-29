49:35

En Amordiscos nos embarcamos rumbo a los mares del sur. En esta travesía veraniega suenan genialidades del género exótica para que inventes tu propia aventura en el paraíso.





Sea breeze - ARTHUR LYMAN

Theme from “Adventures in paradise - ARTHUR LYMAN

The enchanted sea - MARTIN DENNY

Island of dreams - MARTIN DENNY

The ancient galleon - LES BAXTER

Return to paradise - THE OUT ISLANDERS

Voyage to Vanuatu - ROBERT DRASNIN

The moon of Manakoora - THE SURFMEN

Full moon - EDEN AHBEZ

Sea shells - SANTO & JOHNNY

East of the sun (and west of the moon) - CAL TJADER

Paradise - SUN RA & HIS ARKESTRA

By the waters of Minnetonka - STANLEY BLACK HIS ORCHESTRA & CHORUS

On a cocoanut island - LOUIS ARMSTRONG, THE POLYNESIANS