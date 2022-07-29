Amordiscos Travesía exótica 03/08/2022 49:35
En Amordiscos nos embarcamos rumbo a los mares del sur. En esta travesía veraniega suenan genialidades del género exótica para que inventes tu propia aventura en el paraíso.
Sea breeze - ARTHUR LYMAN
Theme from “Adventures in paradise - ARTHUR LYMAN
The enchanted sea - MARTIN DENNY
Island of dreams - MARTIN DENNY
The ancient galleon - LES BAXTER
Return to paradise - THE OUT ISLANDERS
Voyage to Vanuatu - ROBERT DRASNIN
The moon of Manakoora - THE SURFMEN
Full moon - EDEN AHBEZ
Sea shells - SANTO & JOHNNY
East of the sun (and west of the moon) - CAL TJADER
Paradise - SUN RA & HIS ARKESTRA
By the waters of Minnetonka - STANLEY BLACK HIS ORCHESTRA & CHORUS
On a cocoanut island - LOUIS ARMSTRONG, THE POLYNESIANS