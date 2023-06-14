55:20

Especial The Strangeloves en #Amordiscos. Te contamos las hazañas de tres traviesos compositores y productores de Nueva York, Bob Feldman, Jerry Goldstein and Richard Gottehrer, un trío de mosqueteros judíos que entraron en el tablero de juego de la industria musical sesentera con espíritu irreverente y ganas de diversión.







I want candy - THE STRANGELOVES

Night time - THE STRANGELOVES

Twistle - TROY AND THE T-BIRDS

What Time Is It? - THE JIVE FIVE WITH EUGENE PITT

Don't Monkey With Tarzan - THE PYGMIES

What’s gonna happen when summer’s done - FREDDY CANNON

Let's Stomp - BOBBY COMSTOCK

My Boyfriend's Back - THE ANGELS

Lookin’ for boys - THE PIN -UPS

Hang On Sloopy - THE MCCOYS

Out In The Sun (Hey-O) - THE BEACH-NUTS

Cara Lin - THE STRANGELOVES

Sendin’ my love - THE STRANGELOVES

(Roll on) Mississippi - THE STRANGELOVES

Just the way you are - THE STRANGELOVES

Quarter to three - THE STRANGELOVES

It’s about my baby - THE STRANGELOVES