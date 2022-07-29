Amordiscos Rumbo al desierto 17/08/2022 51:26
Nos adentramos en tierras desérticas. En este nuevo viaje en #Amordiscos te proponemos transitar caminos polvorientos de belleza crepuscular.
Lost on the desert - JOHNNY CASH
Desert woman - THE VANDALS
Monument valley - JOHNNY HALLIDAY
Landscape Arch - GARY O’SLIDE
Paris, Texas - RY COODER
Stranded pearl - GIANT SAND
Ballad of cable hogue - CALEXICO
Ask the dust - FRIENDS OF DEAN MARTINEZ
Lord of the desert - 3HATTRIO
Engine of ruin - EARTH
Panorama - DANIEL LANOIS
Asleep in the desert - ZZ TOP
Sleepy desert - UNCLE EARL