Nos adentramos en tierras desérticas. En este nuevo viaje en #Amordiscos te proponemos transitar caminos polvorientos de belleza crepuscular.





Lost on the desert - JOHNNY CASH

Desert woman - THE VANDALS

Monument valley - JOHNNY HALLIDAY

Landscape Arch - GARY O’SLIDE

Paris, Texas - RY COODER

Stranded pearl - GIANT SAND

Ballad of cable hogue - CALEXICO

Ask the dust - FRIENDS OF DEAN MARTINEZ

Lord of the desert - 3HATTRIO

Engine of ruin - EARTH

Panorama - DANIEL LANOIS

Asleep in the desert - ZZ TOP

Sleepy desert - UNCLE EARL