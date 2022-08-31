Amordiscos   Un refugio en las montañas 31/08/2022 54:29

Nuestra última parada, nuestro último refugio de este cuaderno de viajes veraniego en #Amordiscos serán las montañas. Buscamos verdes valles, límpidas aguas y aire puro. Buscamos recuerdos y sencillas formas de mirar el mundo.


Big rock candy mountains - THE BEAT FARMERS

Wild mountain thyme - THE BYRDS

She lives on a mountain - GORKY’S ZYGOTIC MYNCI

Bird dream of the Olympus mons - PIXIES

The mountain - LEVON HELM

Green, green rocky road - DAVE VAN RONK

Mountains of home - MALCOLM HOLCOMBE

My Tennessee mountain home - DOLLY PARTON

Our mother the mountain - TOWNES VAN ZANDT

Stagger mountain tragedy - KRIS KRISTOFFERSON

High on a rocky ledge - MOONDOG

Mountain of love - THE BEACH BOYS

Mountain woman - THE KINKS

Taking tiger mountain - BRIAN ENO

