Amordiscos Un refugio en las montañas 31/08/2022 54:29
Nuestra última parada, nuestro último refugio de este cuaderno de viajes veraniego en #Amordiscos serán las montañas. Buscamos verdes valles, límpidas aguas y aire puro. Buscamos recuerdos y sencillas formas de mirar el mundo.
Big rock candy mountains - THE BEAT FARMERS
Wild mountain thyme - THE BYRDS
She lives on a mountain - GORKY’S ZYGOTIC MYNCI
Bird dream of the Olympus mons - PIXIES
The mountain - LEVON HELM
Green, green rocky road - DAVE VAN RONK
Mountains of home - MALCOLM HOLCOMBE
My Tennessee mountain home - DOLLY PARTON
Our mother the mountain - TOWNES VAN ZANDT
Stagger mountain tragedy - KRIS KRISTOFFERSON
High on a rocky ledge - MOONDOG
Mountain of love - THE BEACH BOYS
Mountain woman - THE KINKS
Taking tiger mountain - BRIAN ENO