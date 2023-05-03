Amordiscos

01:00:00

Arrancamos mayo con Polly Jean Harvey. La británica adelanta canciones de su décimo disco, que nos motiva a hacer un repaso a su carrera, sus experimentos y colaboraciones.

A child’s question, august - PJ HARVEY ( I Inside the Old Year Dying)

An acre of land - PJ HARVEY, HARRY ESCOTT (B-Sides, Demos & Rarities)

Run on - PJ HARVEY, TIM PHILLIPS (BSO Bad sisters)

Who by fire - PJ HARVEY, TIM PHILLIPS (BSO Bad sisters)

The community of hope (Demo) - PJ HARVEY ( The Hope Six Demolitio Project Demos)

Let England shake - PJ HARVEY (Let England Shake)

The piano - PJ HARVEY (White chalk)

Good fortune - PJ HARVEY (Stories from the city, stories from the sea)

Is this desire? - PJ HARVEY (Is this desire? Demos)

Send his love to me - PJ HARVEY (To bring you my love)

Dress - PJ HARVEY (Dry)

Man size - PJ HARVEY sextet (Rid of me)

Wang dang doodle - PJ HARVEY (The Peel sessions 1991-2004)

HENRY LEE - NICK CAVE & THE BAD SEEDS, PJ HARVEY

Come to me - MARK LANEGAN, PJ HARVEY

Crawl home - DESERT SESSIONS