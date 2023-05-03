Amordiscos

Arrancamos mayo con Polly Jean Harvey. La británica adelanta canciones de su décimo disco, que nos motiva a hacer un repaso a su carrera, sus experimentos y colaboraciones.
A child’s question, august - PJ HARVEY ( I Inside the Old Year Dying)
An acre of land - PJ HARVEY, HARRY ESCOTT (B-Sides, Demos & Rarities)
Run on - PJ HARVEY, TIM PHILLIPS (BSO Bad sisters)
Who by fire - PJ HARVEY, TIM PHILLIPS (BSO Bad sisters)
The community of hope (Demo) - PJ HARVEY ( The Hope Six Demolitio Project Demos)
Let England shake - PJ HARVEY (Let England Shake)
The piano - PJ HARVEY (White chalk)
Good fortune - PJ HARVEY (Stories from the city, stories from the sea)
Is this desire? - PJ HARVEY (Is this desire? Demos)
Send his love to me - PJ HARVEY (To bring you my love)
Dress - PJ HARVEY (Dry)
Man size - PJ HARVEY sextet (Rid of me)
Wang dang doodle - PJ HARVEY (The Peel sessions 1991-2004)
HENRY LEE - NICK CAVE & THE BAD SEEDS, PJ HARVEY
Come to me - MARK LANEGAN, PJ HARVEY
Crawl home - DESERT SESSIONS