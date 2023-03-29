49:36

En #Amordiscos escrutamos nuestras contradicciones y dudas existenciales con la ayuda de músicos que observan desde el borde del mundo. Outsiders, extraños y brillantes.

Personality crisis - NEW YORK DOLLS

Blank generation - RICHARD HELL

Outsider - RAMONES

I don’t mind - BUZZCOCKS

Can’t find my mind - THE CRAMPS

Something against you - PIXIES

Smash it up - THE DAMNED

Quit this town - EDDIE & THE HOT RODS

I’m not like everybody else - THE KINKS

No peace for the wicked - THE ONLY ONES

Perfect youth - POINTED STICKS

And so we run - THE THREE O’CLOCK

I don’t fit in - PAUL COLLINS, THE BEAT

People are strange - THE DOORS

Some weird sin - IGGY POP