Amordiscos Personality crisis 29/03/2023 49:36
En #Amordiscos escrutamos nuestras contradicciones y dudas existenciales con la ayuda de músicos que observan desde el borde del mundo. Outsiders, extraños y brillantes.
Personality crisis - NEW YORK DOLLS
Blank generation - RICHARD HELL
Outsider - RAMONES
I don’t mind - BUZZCOCKS
Can’t find my mind - THE CRAMPS
Something against you - PIXIES
Smash it up - THE DAMNED
Quit this town - EDDIE & THE HOT RODS
I’m not like everybody else - THE KINKS
No peace for the wicked - THE ONLY ONES
Perfect youth - POINTED STICKS
And so we run - THE THREE O’CLOCK
I don’t fit in - PAUL COLLINS, THE BEAT
People are strange - THE DOORS
Some weird sin - IGGY POP