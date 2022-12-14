53:24

Suenan canciones concebidas por músicos para sus hijos, canciones que esconden mensajes y deseos para esa nueva vida. Composiciones movidas por ese apego que nos descubren un mundo casi olvidado.





Aurtxoa seaskan - ORFEÓN DONOSTIARRA

Wonderboy - THE KINKS

Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy) - JOHN LENNON

Kooks - DAVID BOWIE

Here for you - NEIL YOUNG

Stay up late - TALKING HEADS

See through blue - BETH ORTON

A little soul - PULP

For you - LAURA MARLING

Show me - PRETENDERS

The mother - BRANDI CARLILE

Lullaby - LOUDON WAINWRIGHT III

Good night - THE BEATLES

Little green - JONI MITCHELL, ELEKTRA’S CHOIR, MORNA EDMUNSON