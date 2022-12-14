Amordiscos De padres a hijos 14/12/2022 53:24
Suenan canciones concebidas por músicos para sus hijos, canciones que esconden mensajes y deseos para esa nueva vida. Composiciones movidas por ese apego que nos descubren un mundo casi olvidado.
Aurtxoa seaskan - ORFEÓN DONOSTIARRA
Wonderboy - THE KINKS
Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy) - JOHN LENNON
Kooks - DAVID BOWIE
Here for you - NEIL YOUNG
Stay up late - TALKING HEADS
See through blue - BETH ORTON
A little soul - PULP
For you - LAURA MARLING
Show me - PRETENDERS
The mother - BRANDI CARLILE
Lullaby - LOUDON WAINWRIGHT III
Good night - THE BEATLES
Little green - JONI MITCHELL, ELEKTRA’S CHOIR, MORNA EDMUNSON